Yakul asks "What Does It Feel Like?"
Brighton-based soul and jazz fusion band Yakul switch up the energy on their newest effort titled "What Does It Feel Like?." The track starts off with a jagged spacey soundscape that punches through the speakers with its intensity and layered arrangement. Frontman James Berkeley leads the charge with an emotive performance as he asks "where does it end?" over the engulfing backdrop. He explores the trippiness of groundhog day and the effects of living through a cyclical day at the expense of his sanity.earmilk.com
