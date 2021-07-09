Yakul asks "What Does It Feel Like?"

We all read for a variety of reasons. Some read to feel a certain emotion or to understand something in a different point of view. For others, reading can be a source of inspiration for creative endeavors, hobbies, or life goals. It could be all of these or none of these, but have you ever thought about what happens when you read? What do you hear and see? While reading dialogue, do you hear yourself reading it or do you hear distinct voices for each character? Do the words on the page take you on a visual journey? Do you see the action unfold in your head?