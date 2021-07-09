Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Yakul asks "What Does It Feel Like?"

By Tayo Odutola
earmilk.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrighton-based soul and jazz fusion band Yakul switch up the energy on their newest effort titled "What Does It Feel Like?." The track starts off with a jagged spacey soundscape that punches through the speakers with its intensity and layered arrangement. Frontman James Berkeley leads the charge with an emotive performance as he asks "where does it end?" over the engulfing backdrop. He explores the trippiness of groundhog day and the effects of living through a cyclical day at the expense of his sanity.

earmilk.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Groundhog Day#Jazz#Music Glue#Strays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
Related
Musicearmilk.com

Boon's "Can't Be Love" reminds us we are worth more

Nashville-based, self-produced singer/songwriter and musician Boon is a breath of fresh air. Combining experimental electronic sounds, with gritty blues rock guitar riffs and dark pop melodies, Boon is creating an intoxicating sound all of his own. Born into a musical family with his father as a long time guitarist for...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

What Does Your Inner Narrator Sound and Look Like?

We all read for a variety of reasons. Some read to feel a certain emotion or to understand something in a different point of view. For others, reading can be a source of inspiration for creative endeavors, hobbies, or life goals. It could be all of these or none of these, but have you ever thought about what happens when you read? What do you hear and see? While reading dialogue, do you hear yourself reading it or do you hear distinct voices for each character? Do the words on the page take you on a visual journey? Do you see the action unfold in your head?
Musicearmilk.com

dexter shares effervescent new single “I Like Me”

Rising South-West London artist dexter just released her latest single “I Like Me." The alt-pop gem is lifted off her forthcoming debut EP I do love a good sandwich, via creative incubator Common Knowledge, an imprint founded and run by girl in red's manager. Boosted by just two guitar chords...
Musicearmilk.com

Wiki gives us a dose of optimism with new single "Starting Today"

New York hip-hop veteran Wiki has shared an optimistic new song called "Starting Today", which delivers a positive message that compliments the mood of summer. This hopeful song showcases the persistence and tireless work ethic of Wiki, who has consistently delivered underrated, high quality material. The instrumental for "Starting Today",...
MusicNME

WILLOW – ‘lately i feel EVERYTHING’ review: expectation-smashing pop-punk chaos

WILLOW has always pushed the envelope, whether that’s nearly being the youngest kid bopper to top the UK charts (2010’s ‘Whip My Hair’ was just beaten by Black Eyed Peas’ ‘The Time’) or simply pushing the musical boundaries of R&B. And with her last record, 2019’s ‘WILLOW’, she gave the world a sweet jazz album, exploring love through rose-tinted glasses. Now – following in the footsteps of her once-rocking mother Jada Pinkett-Smith’s band Wicked Wisdom – she shows off her inner punk star on ‘lately i feel EVERYTHING’, bottling up her Gen-Z angst into a beautifully emotive record.
Musicearmilk.com

Peter Wise is changing gears with new single “Neutral”

There are partnerships that come into our lives at the perfect time. A time when we feel stuck in the same monotonous routine and they jolt us out of that rut. Brooklyn-based pop artist Peter Wise’s new smooth single “Neutral” is all about that very idea. He soulfully sings, “Shifting up and shifting down, but nothing gets me off the ground. You are the one that yanks me out of neutral.” The track lights up your ears with colorful keys, punchy drums, and gritty guitars. Through the groovy arrangements, a unique flavor and spirit is exuded. It is a bold style sure to snap you out of the ordinary.
Musicearmilk.com

Andreas Owens steps into the solo spotlight on his ‘almost everything i've ever wanted to say’ EP

Los Angeles-based producer and singer-songwriter andreas owens and lead singer of the indie-pop outfit The Millennial Club has dropped his solo debut EP almost everything i've ever wanted to say. A deep-seated and unguarded R&B-tinged pop record, the EP follows a series of 2021 singles: “don’t feel happy”, “falling & falling”, and “not much (better than before).” Andreas Owens exhibits a new level of intimacy and self-understanding in his pristine yet unfeigned 5-track effort.
Recipesmashed.com

What Is Butter Mochi And What Does It Taste Like?

Those of us who are lucky enough to have had mochi are more than likely to be head over heels in love with this Japanese-based treat. Made with sticky rice that has been soaked in water before it is steamed, mashed, and then pounded into a gummy paste, mochi can be served in a variety of ways. It can be enjoyed as a savory dish in the form of a grilled cake wrapped in seaweed or as a dessert when filled with anything sweet — from red bean paste to ice cream (via byFood).
Fishingredcuprebellion.com

Tuesday...... feels like Monday

We rolled with side-by-sides, 4-wheelers, fishing, fireworks and food. It's pretty cool when kids put down the phones and run around like free-range idiots. We put hotdogs/sausages and beans in the smoker. That frees up your time to grill burgers on the griddle. The kids were a little "iffy" about the hotdogs, but after trying a bite, that's pretty much all they ate. For any large cookout, I don't know if I'll ever cook them any other way.
Musicloudersound.com

Watch Dana Dentata’s dark, disturbing and gory video for Pantychrist

Canadian alt.rapper Dana Dentata has shared the dark, disturbing and provocative title track of her forthcoming Pantychrist album. Signed to Roadrunner Records and sharing Slipknot’s management team, Dentata also shares with The Nine a flair for hard-hitting music and disturbing visual art. Commenting upon the song, which was produced by...
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez Models the Perfect Swimsuits for Summer From Her New Collab

Go ahead and add model to Selena Gomez's list of professions. She's also not just looking straight fire in the clothes—she also teamed up with her former manager Theresa Mingus and business partner Morgan Brutocao to create a capsule collection of swimwear for La’Mariette, full of tie-dye prints. “It was...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The US Sun

Kourtney Kardashian is ENGAGED to Travis Barker after Las Vegas proposal as couple plan intimate wedding, friends claim

KOURTNEY Kardashian is engaged to boyfriend Travis Barker after he proposed in Las Vegas over the weekend, friends of the star exclusively told The Sun. The Blink-182 drummer got down on one knee to ask his girlfriend of seven months to marry him during a trip to watch a UFC fight, the source said- and the couple plans to marry later this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy