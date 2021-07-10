Cancel
Video Games

FlyQuest’s Academy roster take down Cloud9 in 2021 LCS Summer Split

By Ethan Garcia
dotesports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn one of the most back-and-forth matches of the 2021 LCS Spring Split so far, FlyQuest toppled Cloud9—though just barely. Both FLY and C9 spent parts of the game with their own leads, with all of the players across the Rift seeming to mesh with each other perfectly, despite the fact that many of them have never faced each other on the LCS stage. The FLY Academy roster is currently No. 1 in the Academy Summer Split, although that roster this week will consist of FLY’s original main roster. This victory, however, might keep the Academy squad on the LCS stage for much longer than this weekend.

#Flyquest#Lcs#Cloud9#Flyquest#Lcs Spring Split#Fly Academy#The Academy Summer Split#Triple#Twisted Fate#Guardian Angels#Clg#Tsm#Liquid
Video Gamesdotesports.com

T1 make quick work of Gen.G in Gumayusi’s return to the starting roster in fifth week of 2021 LCK Summer Split

T1 picked up a convincing 2-0 series win over Gen.G in the 2021 LCK Summer Split. For today’s match, T1 subbed out Teddy and brought Gumayusi back to the starting roster. This was his first match as a starter in the Summer Split after playing most of the Spring Split as a starter. Gen.G on the other hand came off a disappointing 0-2 loss to DWG KIA last week, receiving their first defeat after going on a seven-game winning streak. While Gen.G played their usual controlled style, T1 went for a tempo-oriented playstyle with many early game skirmishes.
Video GamesGwinnett Daily Post

100 Thieves move atop LCS Summer Split standings

100 Thieves grabbed sole possession of first place in the League of Legends League Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split with a win over Team Liquid on Friday. 100 Thieves (22-9) got past Team Liquid (19-10) in 44 minutes on red. Meanwhile, TSM (21-10) lost its share of the top spot by falling in 33 minutes on red to Dignitas (16-15).
Sportsatlantanews.net

Fuel take down Outlaws in Summer Showdown qualifying

The Summer Showdown landscape became clearer on Friday as the Dallas Fuel, Los Angeles Gladiators and Washington Justice picked up wins. Here's how the action went down:. In the main event of the evening, the Western region's top seed, the Dallas Fuel (8-3, 13 points) picked up a 3-0 win over theHouston Outlaws (9-3, 9 points). The Outlaws needed a win on Saturday to keep their Summer Showdown hopes alive after dropping a series to the Boston Uprising (6-5, 5 points), but couldn't get it done in front of a raucous Fuel crowd at the Arlington Esports Arena in Arlington, Texas.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

LCS 2021 Summer Split Week 6 Power Rankings

The last week of the second round-robin brings with it some very important matchups. Normally this would be the final games of the Split but luckily fans still have four more weekends of games before the season ends. There have been some changes including the very rare trade for the teams as the LCS continues to figure out what it wants. With that, before Week 6 begins, here is a look at where each LCS team stacks up.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Sources: Vitality re-promotes Szygenda to LEC roster, demotes SLT to Academy

After an underwhelming first four weeks in the 2021 LEC Summer Split, French organization Team Vitality is making changes to its starting lineup. Vitality are tied for fifth right now in the standings with a 4-5 record alongside G2 Esports, Astralis, and Excel. The League of Legends team is re-promoting top laner Mathias “Szygenda” Jensen to its starting LEC roster for week five, sources tell Dot Esports. Newly signed top laner Enzo “SLT” Gonzalez, who started for Vitality at the beginning of the split, will play for Vitality Bee, the organization’s Academy roster in the LFL.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Nongshim RedForce destroy DWG KIA in Ghost’s return to starting roster, climb to second place in 2021 LCK Summer Split

Nongshim RedForce took down the 2020 world champions DWG KIA in an intense 2-1 series in the 2021 LCK Summer Split. Going into the series, DK reverted to their original roster that won Worlds, with Ghost coming back to the starting roster instead of Malrang. ShowMaker and Canyon also reverted to their main roles after experimentation through the past couple of series. While this change helped DK secure the first game of the series on a high note, they collapsed as the series progressed.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Gen.G take down DRX, bounce back in fifth week of 2021 LCK Summer Split

Gen.G bounced back in the fifth week of the 2021 LCK Summer Split with a convincing 2-0 series win against DRX. Going into this League of Legends series, Gen.G was favored even after losing their latest two matches. DRX sat at the bottom of the standings and didn’t present a big threat to the LCK veterans. DRX have been experimenting with their roster lately, promoting various academy players to the main lineup to improve the team’s performance during this split. Even though DRX lost the series, they put up a good fight with three rookies on the roster, and might be able to turn the season around and pick up a playoff spot if they maintain this performance in the next games.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Cloud9 reigns supreme over Team Liquid, secures definitive third place in 2021 LCS Summer Split Week 5 Day 2

Following five weeks of constant battles for third and fourth place on the LCS standings, we finally have clear-cut positions for both Cloud9 and Team Liquid. The definitive LCS championship rivalry that has spanned numerous splits continued once more as C9 and Liquid took the stage on the second day in Week Five of the 2021 LCS Summer Split. But this time things looked a little different. They were no longer competing for first place. Rather, the decisive third and fourth positions were on the line.
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

2021 LCS Summer Split: Is Dardoch Enough To Push Immortals Past Dignitas In Standings?

Team Immortals bring on former Dignitas jungler ‘Dardoch’ as their new assistant coach in the middle of their push for LCS playoff seating. After his exit from Team Dignitas, Joshua ‘Dardoch’ Hartnett has found a new home with regional competitor Immortals as an assistant coach. Immortals at this point don’t have a chance of even sniffing a top 3 spot in the LCS standings, barring a major collapse from TSM, Cloud 9, or 100 Thieves. However, right now they do sit right outside of a playoff spot with none other than Team Dignitas in their way. This coaching pick up could be for many reasons but it could be that Immortals are making a strategic play to secure the 6th spot.
Video GamesGwinnett Daily Post

100 Thieves makes it eight in a row in LCS Summer Split

100 Thieves pushed its winning streak to eight straight matches in the League of Legends League Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split with a victory Sunday against Counter Logic Gaming. The victory was taken in 30 minutes on red and helped maintain a one-match lead in the standings for 100 Thieves...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

DWG KIA bounce back in fourth week of 2021 LCK Summer Split, end Gen.G’s undefeated streak

DWG KIA bounced back in the 2021 LCK Summer Split with a convincing 2-0 victory over Gen.G today. The 2020 world champions looked shaky during the past couple of weeks, after benching Ghost, role swapping Canyon and ShowMaker, and bringing Malrang into the starting roster. Though their experiment succeeded for the first couple of matches, more experienced teams exploited the test by target banning the weak links of DK and exposing its weaknesses.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Team Liquid signs former LCS pro Inori to Academy roster

Team Liquid has added former LCS pro Inori to its Academy lineup, the organization announced today. Inori previously played for Liquid during the 2017 Summer Split. During the 2017 season, Inori played in 43 LCS games, winning 20 of them across two teams—Phoenix1 and Liquid. But Inori lost all four of the games in which he appeared for Liquid on the LCS stage in 2017 and hasn’t played at the LCS level since.
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

[LCS Summer Split] C9 Zven: "If we had been playing at our MSI level, we'd be undefeated."

Since Cloud9 has brought AD carry Jesper "Zven" Svenningsen back into the starting lineup for the 2021 League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split, the look of the team has started to resemble that reigning LCS champions who captured the organization's 4th domestic title this past spring. At 3rd place with a 21-12 record, C9 has qualified for the 2021 LCS Championship alongside 2nd place TSM and 1st place 100 Thieves.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Dardoch joins Immortals as LCS team’s new assistant coach

Two weeks after his departure from Team Dignitas, veteran North American jungler Dardoch has found yet another place to call home in Immortals. The role he’ll be filling, however, likely isn’t one that many League of Legends fans expected to see him in. The 23-year old will be making the...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

CLG upset TSM to open 6th week of 2021 LCS Summer Split

It’s no secret that TSM and CLG have been on completely different trajectories throughout the course of 2021. One team is pushing towards first place, while the other is barely hanging on to a playoff spot. And of course, in typical LCS fashion, the team that had no business winning this matchup managed to do so, as CLG beat TSM tonight in 39 minutes.
Jackson, ALsouthalabamian.com

Summer workouts underway for the Jackson Academy Eagles

The Jackson Academy Eagles’ football team has summer workouts Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings from 7 a.m. to 9 or 9:30 a.m. The team has been working out with weights, running and other conditioning drills. They have also been working on offensive and defensive drills and running through alignments and plays in helmets and shorts. There have been 35 players coming out for summer workouts, with 12 starters from last year.
Video Gamesesportstalk.com

FlyQuest to Field Academy Line-up in LCS For Week 6

FlyQuest will field its entire Academy line-up for week 6 of the 2021 LCS Summer Split. It goes without saying, but this really isn’t a good sign for the boys in white and green. And, in all fairness, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before this happened — FlyQuest are on a ten-game losing streak and are the de facto worst team in the LCS. There’s no other way to put it.

