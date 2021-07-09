Union plans to picket Corn Crib before Blues Traveler show

NORMAL — The stage crew union that has a history of staffing live shows in Bloomington-Normal will form a picket line Saturday afternoon at the Corn Crib. Craig Chladny, president of the local chapter of International Alliance of Theatrical State Employees, said leadership from The Corn Crib in Normal, The Castle Theatre in Bloomington and NTL Productions have not been willing to discuss contracts, despite the union previously working with the two venues.