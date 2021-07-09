Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, IL

Union plans to picket Corn Crib before Blues Traveler show

By Kelsey Watznauer
Pantagraph
 6 days ago

NORMAL — The stage crew union that has a history of staffing live shows in Bloomington-Normal will form a picket line Saturday afternoon at the Corn Crib. Craig Chladny, president of the local chapter of International Alliance of Theatrical State Employees, said leadership from The Corn Crib in Normal, The Castle Theatre in Bloomington and NTL Productions have not been willing to discuss contracts, despite the union previously working with the two venues.

www.pantagraph.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Normal, IL
Society
City
Union, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Bloomington, IL
Society
City
Normal, IL
City
Bloomington, IL
Bloomington, IL
Entertainment
Normal, IL
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blues Traveler#Picketing#Bloomington Normal#Ntl Productions#Iatse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Society
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

FDA investigating carcinogen found in recalled J&J sunscreen products

July 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it is investigating the root cause of a cancer-causing chemical found in some of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) recalled sunscreen products. The drugmaker on Wednesday voluntarily recalled five Neutrogena and Aveeno brand aerosol sunscreens and advised consumers...
Aerospace & DefenseCNN

An 18-year-old is going to space with Jeff Bezos

New York (CNN Business) — The mystery bidder who put up a whopping $28 million for an 11-minute joy ride to the edge of space alongside Jeff Bezos will not make the trip, Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin announced Thursday. Blue Origin said in a press release that the person,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy