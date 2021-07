Are you wondering about the updates on Record of Ragnarok Season 2? I guess you can get some of your answers here. Let’s get into the details. Record of Ragnarok Season 2 is awaited by the fans who are completed with their part one. It is a Japanese manga series written by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui and illustrated by Ajichika. Later the manga was adapted for the show, directed by Masao Okubo and written by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu. Record of Ragnarok was aired on Netflix on June 27, 2021 followed by 12 episodes.