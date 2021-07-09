Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation Of Kanzhun Limited (BZ) On Behalf Of Investors

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Kanzhun Limited ("Kanzhun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BZ) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.

In June 2021, Kanzhun sold about 48 million American Depositary Shares ("ADSs" or "shares") in its initial public offering (the "IPO") for $19 per share, raising nearly $912 million in new capital.

On July 5, 2021, Kanzhun announced that the Company was subject to a review by the Cyberspace Administration of China and that, during the review period, Kanzhun's "'BOSS Zhipin' app is required to suspend new user registration in China."

On this news, the Company's ADS price fell $5.79, or 16%, to close at $30.52 per share on July 6, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Kanzhun ADSs, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005498/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
840
Followers
32K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Law Offices#Advertising#Investors#Bz#The Company#Company#American#Bristol Pike Suite 112#Businesswire Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nasdaq
Country
China
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Churchill Capital Corporation IV (CCIV)

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming August 30, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Churchill Capital Corporation IV ("Churchill" or the "Company") (CCIV) - Get Report securities between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Kanzhun Limited (BZ) Is Being Sued For Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action has been filed on behalf of all purchasers of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) American Depository Shares ("ADSs") between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Kanzhun operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin, a mobile-native product that promotes instant direct chats between employers and job seekers, which is powered by proprietary artificial intelligence algorithms and big data insights.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired 360 DigiTech, Inc. ("360 DigiTech" or the "Company") (QFIN) - Get Report securities between April 30, 2020 and July 7, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). 360 DigiTech investors have until September 13, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ("Stable Road" or the "Company") (SRAC) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

STABLE ROAD ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Stable Road Acquisition Corp. On Behalf Of Stable Road Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ("Stable Road" or the "Company") (SRAC) on behalf of Stable Road stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Stable Road has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

JAMES RIVER GROUP NOTICE: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Class Action Lawsuit - JRVR T

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The James River Group class action lawsuit charges James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) - Get Report and certain of James River Group's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and seeks to represent purchasers of James River Group common stock between August 1, 2019 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The James River Group class action lawsuit was commenced on July 9, 2021 in the Eastern District of Virginia and is captioned Employees' Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth dba Fort Worth Employees' Retirement Fund v. James River Group Holdings, Ltd., No. 21-cv-00444.
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheStreet

HOWARD BANCORP INVESTOR ALERT By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy Of Price And Process In Proposed Sale Of Howard Bancorp, Inc. - HBMD

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqGS: HBMD) to F.N.B. Corporation ("FNB") (FNB) - Get Report. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Howard will receive 1.8 shares of FNB common stock for each share of Howard that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces An Investigation Of Shareholder Claims Against Kanzhun Limited

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of those who acquired Kanzhun Limited ("Kanzhun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BZ) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") from June 11, 2021 through July 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 10, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Kanzhun Limited And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Kanzhun Limited ("Kanzhun" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BZ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

JRVR INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - JRVR

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) - Get Report between August 1, 2019 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 7, 2021.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

BZ INVESTOR NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Kanzhun Limited - BZ

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Kanzhun investors under the federal securities laws.
Small BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims On Behalf Of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Investors

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) - Get Report ("DigiTech"). DigiTech describes itself as a data driven, technology empowered digital platform that enables financial institutions to provide...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

QFIN Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation Into 360 DigiTech - Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged To Contact The Firm

SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) - Get Report ("DigiTech") for violations of federal securities laws. DigiTech, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired CarLotz, Inc. ("CarLotz" or "the Company") (LOTZ) securities between December 30, 2020 and May 25, 2021,inclusive (the "Class Period"). CarLotz investors have until September 7, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - MIELY, MIELF

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (OTC: MIELY, MIELF) resulting from allegations that Mitsubishi Electric may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Mitsubishi...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Ademi LLP Investigates Claims Of Securities Fraud Against Kanzhun Limited.

MILWAUKEE, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Kanzhun (NASDAQ: BZ). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Kanzhun may have made regarding its business operations and prospects. The investigation focuses on whether Kanzhun properly disclosed ongoing investigations by the Cyberspace Administration of China.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against DiDi Global Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DiDi Global Inc. ("DiDi" or "the Company") (DIDI) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued...

Comments / 0

Community Policy