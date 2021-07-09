Cancel
DKNG INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages DraftKings Inc. F/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - DKNG

By Business Wire
TheStreet
 6 days ago

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DKNG) - Get Report between December 23, 2019 and June 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 31, 2021.

SO WHAT: If you purchased DraftKings securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:To join the DraftKings class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2109.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 31, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW:We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE:According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) SBTech (Global) Limited ("SBTech") had a history of unlawful operations; (2) accordingly, DraftKings' merger with SBTech exposed the Company to dealings in black-market gaming; (3) the foregoing increased the Company's regulatory and criminal risks with respect to these transactions; (4) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company's revenues were derived, in part, from unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; (5) accordingly, the benefits of the business combination were overstated; and (6) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the DraftKings class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2109.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005481/en/

