Bill aims to stop people from selling SOS appointments online

By Doug Reardon
WXYZ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWXMI — Secretary of State appointments are still scarce. Despite a recent addition of roughly 350,000 new appointments at state branches through September, many are still struggling to schedule a convenient time. That has, in part, to do with the practice of people scheduling up appointments only to turn around and sell them online.

