Ontario man faces 15 charges related to sex crimes
CANYON CITY — An Ontario man has been arrested on sex crime and kidnapping charges in Grant County. James W. Eaton, 44, is accused of three counts of first-degree kidnapping, three counts of first-degree sodomy, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, three counts of incest and three counts of coercion with a single victim younger than 12, according to an indictment Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter filed Tuesday, July 6, in circuit court.www.eastoregonian.com
