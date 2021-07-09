Cancel
Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul Chief Defends Traffic Stop Of State Representative

By Learfield Wire Services
voiceofalexandria.com
 7 days ago

(St. Paul, MN) -- St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell is defending one of his sergeants against accusations of racial profiling made by a state representative ticketed during a traffic stop last weekend. The Star Tribune reports that State Representative John Thompson of St. Paul was cited July 4th for driving while under suspension after police say he was pulled over for not having a front license plate. Days later at a rally in St. Paul, Thompson described the encounter as an example of being profiled by police because of his race. Axtell says "the traffic stop was by the books. I'm dismayed and disappointed by the state representative's response to the stop."

