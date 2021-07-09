Cal State Monterey Bay soccer star to play in Concacaf Gold Cup

Santa Cruz soccer star Walmer Martinez will represent El Salvador in the Concacaf Gold Cup tournament. The Gold Cup is held every two years. It aims to crown the champion of North America, Central America and the Caribbean. This is Martinez's first time playing in the competition. The forward's family is originally from El Salvador. He was called up to the country's senior team in early 2021 and scored his first international goal in June against Antigua and Barbuda.