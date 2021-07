There are ample opportunities to help others in need in the Sioux Empire. Donating blood is probably one of the easiest ways to give back to the community. Currently, the American Red Cross is experiencing a "severe blood shortage" According to its website, "Donors are strongly urged to give now to help ensure lifesaving blood products are available for patients. Hospital demand continues to outpace donations, and your help is vital." Due to the high demand for blood donations, The Empire Mall is teaming up with the American Red Cross and urging all residents to take time out of their busy schedules to donate.