Tucson, AZ

Priorities laid out in Tucson’s new spending plan

By Kassandra Lau
azpm.org
 7 days ago

The city of Tucson’s new budget took effect at the beginning of July. The mayor and council gave it unanimous approval, setting aside tens of millions of dollars for road repairs, community safety programs and pay raises for city employees. A statement from Mayor Regina Romero noted that COVID-19 has tested the city’s limits. We discussed how the pandemic has shaped Tucson’s current priorities with city manager Michael Ortega.

news.azpm.org

Comments / 2

