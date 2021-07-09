Resident Evil Village Has Two New DLCs
The Resident Evil franchise is a massive one and over the years we’ve seen the franchise grow and evolve. We have video game installments, spin-offs, a cinematic movie series, to more recently a Netflix streaming show called Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. With that said, if you’re after the video games then you’ve likely already been playing Resident Evil Village which is the latest video game installment to have released for the IP.gameranx.com
Comments / 0