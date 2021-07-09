Deathloop PS5 Exclusive Deal Ends September 2022
Deathloop is an upcoming action-adventure video game title by the development team Arkane Studios. You should know the studio by name at this point as the incredibly talented team at Arkane Studios had previously brought out the Dishonored series along with Prey. Within Deathloop, the game puts players into the role of an assassin named Colt. Trapped on an island that’s going into an endless time loop, the only way Colt can get free and break the time loop is by killing eight specific targets around the map.gameranx.com
