Deathloop PS5 Exclusive Deal Ends September 2022

Finally, after a long wait, Bossa Studios will be releasing Surgeon Simulator 2 onto other PC platforms after being exclusive. If you recall, the game was originally released as an Epic Games Store exclusive back when they were signing games to be exclusive like crazy. This version will be called Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas and will officially launch on September 2nd, 2021 via Steam, Windows Store, and Xbox Store. As you might suspect, this version of the game will have all of the updates and DLC content added to it that have been released since the initial game came out. For now, you can read more about this version's release as we wait to see a trailer and find out what else will be included.