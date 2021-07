The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, by CD Projekt Red, originally launched in 2015 on PC, and came to other platforms in the later years. Without a doubt, The Witcher 3 was lauded as being one of the top RPGs of all time, as players took on the role of Geralt of Rivia, a monster slayer who was on the search for his daughter. The game also received two expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood And Wine. Today, via its official Twitter, it was announced that The Witcher: Wild Hunt next gen update is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC sometime this year!