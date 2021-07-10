Cancel
Peru, NY

Pair accused of Peru murder served prison sentences in 2017

By FERNANDO ALBA Press-Republican
Press-Republican
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLATTSBURGH — The two accused of murder of the Lyon Mountain woman found dead in a Peru residence Wednesday both served prison sentences in 2017. Craig A. Foster, 37, of Keeseville, who police charged with second-degree murder in connection to Crisie L. Luebbers’ death, served one year and six months at Moriah Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility in Essex County for criminal possession of precursors of methamphetamine, a felony, according to New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

