Chicago, IL

Take what you need, leave what you can: The Love Fridge celebrates one year of helping Chicago communities

By Rachel Patel
columbiachronicle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOffering stigma-free food to neighborhoods in need, The Love Fridge Chicago is a mutual aid group that strives to help the residents of under-resourced communities. With the mission of providing food security and reducing food waste, their brightly colored fridges across Chicago give hope to the many people who face hunger and uncertainty over where their next meal may come from — especially during the pandemic.

columbiachronicle.com

Comments / 1

