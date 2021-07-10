Monster Hunter Stories 2: How To Claim Free Kamura Garb | Bonus Armor Guide

With a very rich post-launch support, Super Smash Bros Ultimate has been welcoming special events, partnerships, new stages, and fighters in the form of DLC for years. Among the most frequent initiatives organized by Nintendo, we can certainly mention the addition of new Spirits within the game. Often, however, the latter is only available for a limited period of time, with special events related to the debut of other Nintendo Switch games. Now, the Kyoto giant has however decided to allow some Spirits to return to the roster to join the Super Smash Bros Ultimate offer permanently. As you can verify at the bottom of this news, the choice fell specifically on the Spirits-themed Monster Hunter Rise and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Specifically, Capcom’s hunting game fans can now have access to the Spirits depicting Magnamalo, Malamute, and Palico. Lovers of 3D platforming proposed by the re-edition of the Nintendo Switch game can instead direct their interest towards the Spirits depicting Fury Bowser, the Kitten, and Giga Cat Mario.