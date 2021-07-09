How deep mindset work helped me find the courage to make my career transition [PODCAST]
“I’ve been semi-retired in clinical medicine for almost four years now. Initially, I found myself coaching burned out physicians: Helping them recover, finding careers they love, and even starting their own businesses outside the box. However, as I listened to my inner voice, I was led back to my healing roots, and that opened up a career opportunity I would have never imagined to have.www.kevinmd.com
Comments / 0