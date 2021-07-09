How deep mindset work helped me find the courage to make my career transition [PODCAST]

Falling into a rut is pretty common. Most people go through something similar in life. It’s the pulling yourself out of the rut that can be difficult. Each person will have different experiences. Some might have found it easy, while others might have endured a significant bout of trial and error before getting themselves to a happier and healthier place. It all relates back to mental health too. Being stuck in a rut for a long time isn’t good for your mental health. You’ll feel sad, and down in general. Feeling like you’re making forward progress comes with the added benefit of a mental health boost. Here are some top tips to help. You might have already tried some, or may think they aren’t suitable but they can at least get your brain working in the right way…which is targeting things which might help you.