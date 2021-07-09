Cancel
Conspiracy theories threaten national security

By Michael Corrigan
Idaho State Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI spent some time in Lancaster, California, which is close to a center where a scientific team worked to bring in the space shuttle. It is also the home of the Flat Earth Society. You read that right. The society has its headquarters there, and they truly believe the Earth is flat. They refuse to accept what most of us would consider incontrovertible proof that the Earth is round. The Earth photos taken by astronauts are fake, they say, and the first moon landing was shot in a studio. If you argue that a radio signal will pinpoint one’s location anywhere in the universe, they will vehemently deny that fact. What is disturbing is that so many people in the Flat Earth Society are often quite articulate and well-educated.

