Lake Erie Warhawks getting boost from Bowling Green-bound Nathan Archer

The Lake Erie Warhawks 17U/18U team continued its winning ways July 9 and Nathan Archer continues to demonstrate why he’s one of the best players in Lorain County. Archer, a 2021 Keystone graduate who was Lorain County's Mr. Baseball this spring, collected three hits and scored three runs and Jake Armbruster, a 2021 Amherst grad, threw a complete game 1-hitter as the Warhawks blanked Total Baseball, 6-0, in pool play at the 965 Midwest Challenge at the Pipe Yard.