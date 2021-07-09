Frisco Historic Park & Museum Celebrates Frisco’s Past with Frisco History Day

The Frisco Historic Park and Museum will host Frisco History Day on Saturday, July 10, 2021, with games, music, crafts, food, and entertainment for the whole family. Frisco History Day celebrates Frisco’s storied past with a picnic in the park, and will feature free Town tours led by Museum staff, gold panning, lawn games, and a new this year, a pie baking contest. Formerly called Founder’s Day, Museum staff renamed the event to be more inclusive and paint a broader picture of the area. “The story of Frisco and Summit County began long before it was founded in 1873, and we wanted to include, acknowledge, and celebrate all of the people that were here and the events that occurred to make Frisco what it is today,” stated Rose Gorrell, Museum Manager.