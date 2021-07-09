Cancel
Illinois State

Authorities warn of rural intersections as corn grows

 11 days ago

HILLSBORO – There are plenty of intersections in rural areas across the state of Illinois where the corn has grown tall enough this time of year to make travel a little more difficult. The crops are growing fast, and authorities like the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office are warning drivers to slow down, ease out, and ensure no other traffic is approaching from either direction. Although efforts have been made to make sure many rural intersections have at least two stop signs, there are still a few fully uncontrolled roads that may cross with corn obstructing visibility.

