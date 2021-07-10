Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market worth $58.4 billion by 2026

Las Vegas Herald
 6 days ago

According to the new market research report "Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market by Point of Sale, Systems, Platform (Civil & Commercial, and Defense & Government), Function, End Use, Application, Type, Mode of Operation, MTOW, Range, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is estimated to be USD 27.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 58.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2026. Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest size of the UAV market from 2021 to 2026. The incorporation of artificial intelligence in UAV has not only enhanced their capabilities but has also enabled them to carry out several activities such as takeoff, navigation, data capture, data transmission, and data analysis without human intervention. As well as rising demand for contactless deliveries of medical supplies and other essentials using drones owing to COVID-19 are some of the factors driving the growth of the UAV market.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Market Segments#Market Intelligence#Defense Government#End Use Application#Mtow##Marketsandmarkets#Cagr#Uav#The Uav Market#Special Purpose Drones#Combat Operations#Oem#Mro#Toc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
China
Related
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Robotaxi Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2030

The Robotaxi Market is projected to grow from 617 units in 2021 to reach 1,445,822 units by 2030, at a CAGR of 136.8%. Automotive companies are investing huge amounts in research and testing of self-driving technology. The emerging trend of robotaxis, shuttles, and vans are fueling the overall growth of the market. Other major factors responsible for growth are increasing demand for ride-hailing services, optimizing fleet management, and reducing the overall cost of operations. With the rising demand for public transport, there has been a substantial increase in the use of technologically advanced vehicles such as fully-electric vehicles, semi-autonomous, and autonomous vehicles which have raised the demand for self-driving vehicles. Companies such as Waymo (US), Cruise Automation (US), Baidu (China), AutoX (China), and Tesla (US) are leading the market.
Las Vegas Herald

Medical Perfusion Technology Market to Witness a CAGR of 4.20% during 2021 to 2027 Globally - AXIOM MRC

The factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe, rapid growth of healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, growing demand for advanced products for organ transplantation, increase in geriatric population, technological developments in the emerging economies and increasing cell-based research activities are anticipated to contribute to the market growth.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Blood Borne Testing Market Demand, Growth Analysis and Sales Forecast 2021-2031

According to the latest research by "Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider", the blood borne testing market is set to witness exponential growth with over 7%-8% CAGR during 2021-2031. Increasing bacterial infection with the growing adoption of point of care devices will witness a promising growth outlook for blood borne testing in the long run. Technological advancement in devices for blood borne pathogens provides momentum to the blood borne testing market with double-digit expected CAGR over forecast years.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Neuroendoscopy Market To Reach USD 278.2 Million By 2027 Says Reports And Data

The rise in the incidence rate of neurological disorders, increasing acceptance of neuro endoscopic surgery over conventional brain surgery have resulted in boosting the Neuroendoscopy market. Neuroendoscopy Market Size – USD 180.6 Million in 2018, Growth - CAGR of 4.9%, Trends – The elevating demand for Neuroendoscopy in developing countries.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Neurological Microscopes Market To Reach USD 5.81 Billion to 2027 by Top Players arl Zeiss, Leica Microsystems, Accu-Scope, Danaher, Optofine, etc

Increasing demand for the neurological microscope in online retailing coupled with high investments in R&D of modern Neurological Microscopes are fueling the market growth. Neurological Microscopes Market Size – USD 3.47 Billion in 2018, Growth - CAGR of 6.7%, Trends – Increase in demand for neurological microscopes in the neuroscience institutes globally.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market worth $78.5 billion by 2025

According to the new market research report "Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market by Type (Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride, Bio-based), End-Use Industry (Footwear, Furnishing, Automotive, Clothing, Bags, Purses & Wallets, Sports, Electronics) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", The synthetic leather market is projected to reach USD 78.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.4% from USD 63.3 billion in 2020.
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Flexible Plastic Packaging Market worth $200.5 billion by 2025

According to the new market research report "Flexible Plastic Packaging Market by Type (Pouches, Rollstocks, Bags, Wraps), Material (Plastic & Aluminum Foil), Application (Food, Beverage, Pharma & Healthcare, Personal care & Cosmetics), Technology, and Region – Global Forecast To 2025", The global flexible plastic packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 160.8 billion in 2020 to USD 200.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2025. The market is projected to grow in accordance with the increase in the demand for flexible plastic packaging for food, beverage, and cosmetics products across the globe. Furthermore, the flexible plastic packaging market has witnessed a significant increase in its demand for the supply of grocery, drugs, and vegetables & meat through online channels, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Offshore Decommissioning Market worth $8.0 Billion by 2027

According to the new market research report "Offshore Decommissioning Market by Service (Well Plugging & Abandonment, Platform Removal, Conductor Removal) Depth (Shallow, Deepwater) Structure (Topsides, Substructure) Removal (Leave in Place, Partial, Complete), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Offshore Decommissioning Market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 5.2 billion in 2021 to USD 8.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4%. Aging offshore oil & gas infrastructure and maturing fields are driving the offshore decommissioning industry. Low oil prices of the past couple of years have made it even more difficult to maintain low production mature reserves, driving companies to accelerate decommissioning plans for such oil & gas fields.
Industryatlantanews.net

Satellite Payloads Market to See Fastest Growth by 2026

According to the new market research report "Satellite Payloads Market by Type (Communication, Imagery, Software-defined Payload, Navigation), Satellite (CubeSat, Small Satellite, Medium Satellite, Large Satellite), Orbit, Application, End User, Frequency, and Region – Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Satellite Payloads Market is estimated at USD 3.7 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.3 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2021 to 2026. Growing investments by several governments particularly in developed and developing economies such as the US, India, and China, among others. The satellite payloads are used for several applications, including communication, earth observation and remote sensing, mapping and navigation, scientific research and exploration, surveillance and security, space observation, and various other applications by defense, intelligence, civil, commercial, and/or government users Continuous advancements in the miniaturization of satellite payloads through technological advancements in digital components, low-mission costs, and the increasing use of satellite constellations are major drivers for the growth of this market. COVID-19 has affected the Satellite payloads market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country. Industry experts believe that the pandemic has not affected the demand for Satellite payloads in applications.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Flow Battery Market Revenues to Grow 18.0% per year through 2026

According to a research report "Flow Battery Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Type (Redox Flow Battery, Hybrid Flow Battery), Material, Storage (Compact and Large scale), Application (Utilities, Commercial & Industrial, EV Charging Station), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″,published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Flow Battery Market size is expected to grow from USD 214 million in 2021 to USD 489 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.0%. The growth of this market is driven mainly by inherent advantages of flow batteries, increasing investments in renewable energy, high demand for flow batteries in utilities, and increase in telecommunication tower installations.
DrinksLas Vegas Herald

Brewing Ingredients Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years

According to the new market research report "Brewing Ingredients Market by Source (Malt Extract, Adjuncts/Grains, Hops, Beer Yeast, and Beer Additives), Brewery Size (Macro Brewery and Craft Brewery), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Brewing Ingredients Market was valued at USD 34.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%, to reach USD 47.9 billion by 2026. The rise in global population and increasing disposable income in developing economies are creating new avenues for alcoholic beverages.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Car Rentals Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Hertz, Avis Budget Group, Sixt

The Latest Released Car Rentals market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Car Rentals market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Car Rentals market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as The Hertz Corporation, Trust Middle East Car Rental, Avis Budget Group, Inc., Fox Rent-A-Car, Al-Futtaim Group, EuropCar, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Carzonrent & Sixt Rent A Car.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Automotive Dealer Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Cox Automotive, DealerSocket, WHI Solutions

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Automotive Dealer Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Automotive Dealer Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Transcriptomics Technologies Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Affymetrix

The Latest Released Transcriptomics Technologies market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Transcriptomics Technologies market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Transcriptomics Technologies market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Kreatech Inc., Cytognomix Inc., Biological Industries Ltd, Oxford Gene Technology Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Qiagen N. V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Abbott Laboratories, Affymetrix Inc., SciGene Corp., Illumina Inc. & Molecular Devices LLC.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening | Kofax Inc, UiPath, Inc, Blue Prism, Pegasystems Inc

The ' Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

PC Inventory Software Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future: Belarc, Lansweeper, EasyVista, Grokability

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of PC Inventory Software Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "PC Inventory Software Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global PC Inventory Software market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the PC Inventory Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
AgricultureLas Vegas Herald

Top Driving Factors of Agricultural Fumigants Market

According to the new market research report "Agricultural Fumigants Market by Product Type (Methyl Bromide, Phosphine, Chloropicrin), Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits), Application (Soil, Warehouse), Pest Control Method (Tarpaulin, Non-Tarp, Vacuum), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the overall Agricultural Fumigants Market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2021 to USD 2.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The increase in agricultural productivity has led to an increase in the adoption of advanced storage technology to protect crops against pests, as well as to maintain the quality of the crops. Thus, fumigation technology helps in preventing post-harvest losses and helps in obtaining the standard quality. In addition, fumigation helps in the thorough cleaning of storage areas, silos, or warehouses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy