Florida's COVID-19 numbers have been facing a sharp rise, and the surge in infections is linked to the arrival of the new Delta variant. The rising number of COVID-19 cases, and the emergence of the highly contagious Delta variant has led to local health systems and community organizations joining forces to launch a full scale vaccination push which will launch next month. At last report, Jacksonville had 2,127 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the State of Florida had 23,697 cases listed in its weekly situational report.