A Closer Walk
"Keep thy shop and thy shop will keep thee," Poor Richard. This quote is attributed to "Poor Richard" of "Poor Richard's Almanac" fame. We know that Benjamin Franklin compiled and published "Poor Richard's Almanac." Ten thousand copies per year every year for twenty-five years. Coupled with the rest of the business he conducted in his print shop this made Franklin wealthy. In fact, wealthy enough that when the thirteen colonies wanted to come together as a country, he could take the time to become one of our Founding Fathers. Through "Poor Richard's Almanac" Mr. Franklin dispensed wisdom to any one who would listen and heed the advice.
