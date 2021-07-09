Letters to the Editor: Sorkin

EDITOR: Here is the veterinary dilemma: According to the US Census Bureau, the population of Fort Bragg is 7,179, Cleone is 583, Mendocino is 885, Little River is 212 (sorry Caspar, I forgot you) and those numbers total 8,859 residents. It is reasonable to say that at least 75 percent of the folks have pets, livestock or both. There are four veterinary clinics and one mobile veterinarian on the coast and I have used three of the four clinics myself over the past 23 years.