A lot is happening in the world of fried chicken. We're constantly seeing new sandwiches being released, and everyone has a favorite. In fact, some chains are having a hard time keeping up with the skyrocketing demand for the meat of the moment. With so much attention on chicken, top contender Popeyes has been looking for ways to stay ahead of the competition. The chain dropped a new chicken sandwich last month, a new dessert last week, and now the company has announced yet another new release: Popeyes Rewards, a loyalty program where you can earn points every time you place an order.