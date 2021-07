When most people think about “business taxes,” the corporate income tax is usually the first that comes to mind. Corporate income taxes generate sizable tax burdens for businesses—especially at the federal level—but at the state level, the corporate income tax is just one of many taxes businesses pay. For many companies, state corporate tax burdens are dwarfed by other state and local taxes owed, which have far more bearing on a company’s location and investment decisions than many people realize.