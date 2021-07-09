"Running Commentary"

Viking Jesus Offer Commentary On Today With ‘Before The Mutation’. Kris Hansen is a unique member of the local music community because of his ability to write a song that stays with you. There’s chords, progressions, rhythms, melodies and harmonies, but when he picks up an acoustic six-string and starts singing he exudes a depth and substance that few artists can match. He has a trademark way of making a song mean more than just the sum of its parts, which is a true rarity. The North Providence native also has a seamless ability to collaborate with others and it creates the nucleus for the psychedelic rock act Viking Jesus. Consisting of Hansen being joined by his wife Tara on both backing and lead vocals, George Dussault & Patrick Condon on electric guitars, Nick Iddon on drums and Ian Pharo on bass, the band recently released their third LP, Before The Mutation, in digital fashion on June 22.