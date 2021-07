HAGERSTOWN, MD (July 14, 2021) – The Washington County Board of County Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve a text amendment to the Zoning Ordinance for Washington County, Maryland (RZ-20-002) for short-term residential rentals. This amendment defines a Short-term Residential Rental as “a non-owner-occupied residential structure that provides temporary lodging to transient guests for compensation. Proprietors may rent all or a portion of the structure. Such uses shall not exceed rental of individual rooms or the entire structure for more than 30 consecutive days per client/reservation. No site plan is required, however, off-street parking must be provided in accordance with Article 22 Division 1 of this Ordinance. Signage that requires a zoning permit is prohibited.”