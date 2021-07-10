Brett Gardner’s struggles only highlight Yankees’ outfield problem
Brett Gardner’s struggles at the plate this season have only been a footnote to the Yankees’ overall lack of offensive production from their center and left fielders. After going 2-for-33 in the past 15 games, Gardner is about to wrap up an underwhelming first half of the 2021 season. The 37-year-old had hit .189 this season with just three home runs and 11 RBIs entering Friday night. While Gardner is the longest-tenured member of the 2021 Yankees, it is apparent he has not been able to contribute as he once did.nypost.com
