NORTH TRURO – As many as nine injuries were reported after a car and van collided in North Truro shortly before 8 PM. The crash happened on Route 6 at Stotts Crossing. The number of injuries prompted a level 1 Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) request bringing in ambulances from as far away as Orleans to […] The post Breaking: Multiple injures reported after car vs van crash in North Truro appeared first on CapeCod.com.