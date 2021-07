Not only has Zaila Avant-Garde won the coveted Scripps National Spelling Bee, but she’s also a basketball champ who has a Guinness World Record. We have a new Scripps National Spelling Bee champ: 14-year-old Zaila Avant-Garde! After the annual competition was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Zaila emerged triumphant at the 2021 bee, making her the first Black American to take home the top prize. However, she’s not only an expert speller, but also a rising basketball star with multiple Guinness World Records to her name. Here’s 5 things to know about her.