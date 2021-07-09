Cancel
Public Health

CDC says fully vaccinated students, teachers don’t need to wear masks indoors

E! News
E! News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen fully vaccinated students and teachers return to the classroom, they won’t need a mask, says the CDC. The new guidance now mirrors the same indoor guidelines for inoculated adults.

