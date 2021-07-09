Breinig named Coach of the Year at Vance High for leadership during pandemic

Brandelyn Breinig (center) talks with her players during a game in the 2021 women’s soccer season. Breinig was recognized by Vance County High School as its coach of the year after leading both varsity soccer programs through a COVID-19 stricken season that saw the women’s team obtain the Big 8 3A Conference Sportsmanship Award. Brandon White/Dispatch Staff

HENDERSON — Vance County High School soccer coach Brandelyn Breinig earned the school’s Coach of the Year award after leading both the men and women’s varsity programs through a season dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Breinig said all of the safety protocols and logistical issues made the 2020-21 athletic season the hardest she has faced as a coach, but she is thrilled to be recognized by Vance County for her determination.

“Honestly, I was shocked,” Breinig said. “With that being said, it was really humbling to receive such an honor for sure.”

The biggest challenge for Breinig during the 2020-21 season was finding enough players to field varsity teams, as many returning members were working full-time jobs to support their families during the pandemic.

Numbers for both teams ended up being decimated by the pandemic, with the women’s varsity team only consisting of 14 players after the program fielded nearly double that amount during the shortened spring season in 2020.

Although Vance County was ultimately unable to field a team in men’s soccer, Breinig said the players on the women’s soccer team more than exceeded expectations when it came to dedication and teamwork, which helped them earn the Big 8 3A Conference Sportsmanship Award.

“One of the things that I have always preached with all of my teams is that winning is great but being able to show sportsmanship, work ethic and kindness are what will carry them through life,” Breinig said. “My kids embodied that and everyone was there when we needed them. They were resilient and gave 110% every day.”

Vance County athletic director Joe Sharrow joined the school system at the same time as Breinig back in 2012, and said that Breinig is always a great candidate for Coach of the Year honors because of the values she instills in students both on and off the field.

She “is not only a fantastic coach but a fantastic teacher as well,” Sharrow said. “She’s been recognized in the past as our teacher of the year and I think that speaks volumes on what type of person she is. Brandi is a no-nonsense coach who holds her athletes accountable in the classroom and gets the most out of them.”

Sharrow added that Breinig did an exceptional job managing the COVID-19 pandemic from an athletic standpoint, as she worked strenuously to find enough players for the men’s soccer team at the beginning of the year while also successfully making sure that the women’s team did not have any COVID-19 issues of their own.

Sharrow said that Vance County would not have been able to complete its 14-game schedule without the sacrifices the players made and their commitment to the qualities of sportsmanship that have become synonymous with the program during its brief existence

One such example of the Vipers’ sportsmanship occurred during their final game of the 2020 season when they celebrated the 100th goal of Person High School soccer player Abby Mayer, which earned Breinig an award from N.C. High School Athletic Association Commissioner Que Tucker.

Sharrow said those types of moments are what make the Vance County women’s soccer team a model program for the school.

“The one thing I can say about Brandi is that she does things the right way,” Sharrow said. “She understands that there are ways to impact lives far beyond the playing field, and she really excels in making a difference in the lives of her players and those around her.”

Breinig has elected to resign from her role as the Vance County men’s soccer coach, but is eagerly looking forward to leading the women’s team again as it looks to improve from a 2-12 record this year.

She said there are a lot of unknowns concerning the women’s team as NCHSAA schools transition back into a regular offseason program.

“With our girls, I’m hoping we get our numbers back,” Breinig said. “We lost eight seniors this year, and when you only have 14 girls to pull from, there are going to be some struggles. Building the program back up and getting some freshmen out there is going to be tough, but we’re also moving into a new conference. I hope we can be more competitive while continuing to excel with sportsmanship and grades.”