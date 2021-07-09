Granville Chamber of Commerce hires new executive director

OXFORD — The Granville County Chamber of Commerce’s board has hired Lauren Bennett Roberson as the business group’s new executive director.

Roberson is a Vance County native and also familiar with Granville County. She has a history in the area that includes working with her family business, Hillside Farms in Vance County. She also has experience in marketing and social media.

Board members say Roberson brings tremendous energy and enthusiasm to the position and an innovative spirit that will serve as a basis for growing and supporting our membership.

“I am honored to be accepting the role of executive director of the Granville County Chamber of Commerce,” Roberson said. “The Chamber has and will continue to be a vital part of the county by advocating for our members and shining a spotlight on this thriving community. I love Granville County and cannot wait to meet with and show our members and potential members what the Chamber has to offer them.”

“The board is looking forward to working with Lauren and continuing the great work done by the retired director, Ginnie Currin,” said Cecilia Wheeler, Granville Chamber board president.

Board members say they also look to find new ways to support our chamber member businesses and organizations.

Roberson is a 2012 graduate of N.C. State University. She resides in Oxford with her husband, Colin Roberson, and daughter, Everly Roberson, and is a member of Island Creek Baptist Church.

Roberson’s first day at the Chamber is Monday, July 12.