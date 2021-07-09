Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vance County, NC

Granville Chamber of Commerce hires new executive director

By Ebony Duell eduell@hendersondispatch.com;
Posted by 
Henderson Daily Dispatch
Henderson Daily Dispatch
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Avo8V_0ascvl1r00

OXFORD — The Granville County Chamber of Commerce’s board has hired Lauren Bennett Roberson as the business group’s new executive director.

Roberson is a Vance County native and also familiar with Granville County. She has a history in the area that includes working with her family business, Hillside Farms in Vance County. She also has experience in marketing and social media.

Board members say Roberson brings tremendous energy and enthusiasm to the position and an innovative spirit that will serve as a basis for growing and supporting our membership.

“I am honored to be accepting the role of executive director of the Granville County Chamber of Commerce,” Roberson said. “The Chamber has and will continue to be a vital part of the county by advocating for our members and shining a spotlight on this thriving community. I love Granville County and cannot wait to meet with and show our members and potential members what the Chamber has to offer them.”

“The board is looking forward to working with Lauren and continuing the great work done by the retired director, Ginnie Currin,” said Cecilia Wheeler, Granville Chamber board president.

Board members say they also look to find new ways to support our chamber member businesses and organizations.

Roberson is a 2012 graduate of N.C. State University. She resides in Oxford with her husband, Colin Roberson, and daughter, Everly Roberson, and is a member of Island Creek Baptist Church.

Roberson’s first day at the Chamber is Monday, July 12.

Comments / 0

Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson, NC
624
Followers
51
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Henderson Daily Dispatch

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxford, NC
Granville County, NC
Government
County
Vance County, NC
Oxford, NC
Government
Vance County, NC
Government
County
Granville County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board#N C State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Chamber of Commerce
News Break
Marketing
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 110

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - More than 1,000 people were missing in flood-stricken regions of western Germany and Belgium on Friday, where waters were still rising with the death toll already well over 100 and communications in some areas cut. Entire communities lay in ruins after swollen rivers swept...

Comments / 0

Community Policy