Idaho is unique in that you can experience both city living and the great outdoors without traveling too far. Hiking, boating, camping, fishing, and hunting are all at your fingertips and you don't have to take the entire day to get it done. And one of the coolest things is the wildlife you can see on such adventures. But unless you're Dr. Doolittle or an experienced photographer, odds are you won't get close enough to really witness the majesty that are Idaho critters. There is however a photographer here that takes captures some of the most breathtaking and even hilarious pictures of the wildlife here.