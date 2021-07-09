Spencer Torkelson destroys the baseball with monster home run [VIDEO]

Toledo Mud Hens 5, Columbus Clippers 2 (box) Mark Leiter Jr. threw his best game of the season and the Hens built an early lead to carry them over the Clippers on Wednesday. Leiter went five innings, allowing just one hit, a solo home run, while punching out seven on the night. JaCoby Jones led off the second with a single and later scored on a Dustin Garneau sac fly to open the scoring. In the third, A two run double from Yariel Gonzalez drove in Aderlin Rodriguez and Jones. After Leiter allowed a run in the fourth, Christin Stewart hit an inside-the-park home run to get it back. An Isaac Paredes single in the fifth scored Cole Peterson for their final run on the night. Wladimir Pinto collected his first save with the Hens.