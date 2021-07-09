Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Spencer Torkelson destroys the baseball with monster home run [VIDEO]

By Michael Whitaker
Posted by 
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’ve got another alert for baseball fans in the Motor City – a Tork bomb alert!. The top overall pick from the 2020 Draft continues to tear it up with the Lake Erie Sea Wolves, absolutely obliterating this baseball and sending it halfway to the moon:

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Torkelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#To The Moon#The Motor#Lake Erie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
MLBYardbarker

Mariners fans had great reaction to Shohei Ohtani monster home run

Shohei Ohtani’s home run against the Mariners on Friday night was so ridiculous that it caught some fans in Seattle off guard. Ohtani’s third inning home run was clubbed to the top level at Safeco Field, traveling over an estimated 463 feet. The ball went about nine rows away from the last row of seating at the stadium.
MLBthespun.com

MLB World Reacts To Christian Yelich’s Controversial Ejection

Milwaukee Brewers star outfielder Christian Yelich was ejected from Saturday night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds following a controversial ruling at first base. Yelich was ejected in the bottom of the sixth inning following a play at first base. The Brewers star was safe following an errant throw. However, the umpire determined that Yelich made a move towards second base. So, Yelich was called out as the Reds placed a tag on the Brewers star.
MLBFanSided

White Sox play-by-play man Jason Benetti fuming that the team is leaving him at home (Video)

For Chicago White Sox play-by-play man Jason Benetti, he is tired of not being able to travel for road games with the team. Here we are in the second half of the 2021 MLB season and while things feel like they’re almost back to normal, there’s still some things missing for the teams off the field. That’s because broadcast teams still aren’t traveling with the clubs for road games.
BaseballBless You Boys

Another day, another Spencer Torkelson bomb

Toledo Mud Hens 5, Columbus Clippers 2 (box) Mark Leiter Jr. threw his best game of the season and the Hens built an early lead to carry them over the Clippers on Wednesday. Leiter went five innings, allowing just one hit, a solo home run, while punching out seven on the night. JaCoby Jones led off the second with a single and later scored on a Dustin Garneau sac fly to open the scoring. In the third, A two run double from Yariel Gonzalez drove in Aderlin Rodriguez and Jones. After Leiter allowed a run in the fourth, Christin Stewart hit an inside-the-park home run to get it back. An Isaac Paredes single in the fifth scored Cole Peterson for their final run on the night. Wladimir Pinto collected his first save with the Hens.
MLBMLive.com

Tigers mailbag: Would you listen to trade offers for Spencer Torkelson?

DETROIT -- Having fun yet?. The Detroit Tigers are 29-22 since May 8, which is the best two-month stretch (by far) since 2016. That means there are fewer complaints in this installment of the mailbag and more things that might fall under the heading of “good problems to have,” like tough roster decisions that loom on the horizon.
MLBFanSided

Detroit Tigers Minor League Report: Spencer Torkelson the Future

Detroit Tigers fans were treated to news that Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene were named to AL Futures Game Roster on Wednesday and Torkelson responded accordingly. Christin Stewart treated the fans and West Michigan gets off to a good start down in Peoria. Detroit Tigers Minor League League Report for...
Texas Statedetroitsportsnation.com

Texas Rangers Sam Huff crushes 511-foot home run [Video]

Sam Huff is the Texas Rangers No. 2 prospect and as you are about to see, he has a massive amount of power. Watch as Huff, who is currently in a rehab stint with the ACL Rangers, blasts a 511-foot home run. The home run had an exit velocity of 115 MPH.
Gillette, WYPosted by
WyoPreps

Gillette Roughriders 2021 Baseball Season Update [VIDEO]

Coming off a runner-up finish last year, the Gillette Roughriders Legion baseball team continues its tradition of competing at a high level. The Riders lost ten seniors off last year’s team and are going through a bit of a rebuild. There are four returners from the 2019 team who played a regular role a year ago. That includes the reigning ‘AA’ Pitcher of the Year, Kaden Race. The others are Jason Fink, Matt Newlin, and Brody Richardson.
MLB920espnnewjersey.com

Baseball Fans Love the Home Run?

Tonight over 6 million people will tune in their televisions to a sold out Coors Field in Colorado to see Major League Baseball players take glorified batting practice. A pitcher, that the Major League hitter is familiar with, will attempt to throw perfect pitches and the batter will attempt to deposit them deep into the caverns of seats in the outfield, filled outstretched arms attached to gloves, waiting to absorb a piece of baseball history.
MLBFOX Sports

Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene ready to lead the Detroit Tigers' turnaround

DENVER – The future for the Detroit Tigers is bright. And where better to watch that future firsthand than at the All-Star Futures Game?. The Futures Game is a great opportunity for the game’s best young talents to come together and play on a national stage in front of the world. Also, it’s an opportunity for sports fans around the globe to learn the names that are coming to the big leagues — and coming fast.
MLBMLB

Vlad Jr. crushes 200th HR in All-Star history

DENVER -- His name may be Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but there was nothing remotely junior about the young superstar's titanic blast in the thin, mile-high air at Coors Field. • MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard: Complete coverage. It only took two at-bats for the 22-year-old first-time All-Star to write...
MLBPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Phillies Score 8 Runs in 8th Inning Beat Red Sox 11-2 on Saturday [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Phillies scored 8 runs in the 8th inning on Saturday, to break the game wide open and beat the Red Sox 11-2 at Fenway Park. Martin Perez had another short outing on the mound for the Red Sox, as he couldn't get into the 4th inning for the 6th time this season. He went 3.2 innings, allowing 6 hits and 3 runs while striking out 4 and walking 2.
MLBMLB Daily Dish

MLB Trade Rumors and News: Pete Alonso repeats as Home Run Derby Champion

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram. It what turned out to be a really great...

Comments / 0

Community Policy