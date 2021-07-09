Cancel
Even Toughest Cardinals Can't Tackle What a Haboob is

By Donnie Druin
 6 days ago

It's monsoon season in Arizona, where some much-welcomed rain and basically anything other than triple-digit sunny days are liable to take place. For the Arizona Cardinals, weather isn't much of a worry. After all, the team does play underneath a cozy retractable roof of the friendly State Farm Stadium for their home games.

Kyler Murray can run. DeAndre Hopkins can catch. J.J. Watt can reach the quarterback.

Yet do any Cardinals know what a haboob is? Arizona's social media team took an opportunity to find out if your favorite heroes that play every Sunday can correctly guess what a haboob is:

The hilarious look on some of the Cardinals' faces were only topped by even more bizarre answers.

"Don't set me up" said Murray as he laughed on camera before dodging the question.

"It's a hat . . . Was I close?" asked Cardinals first-round pick Zaven Collins. Watt eventually conceded the same guess. Hats off to both for trying . . . unlike Murray. The answers didn't stop there, however:

"Is that like a sitting area? It's an animal," proclaimed Chandler Jones.

"A haboob is some kind of Arizona dish" said Hopkins.

Some gave off blank stares (good idea), while more took their best guesses. Newly signed running back James Conner asked if a haboob was some type of cactus, whereas Markus Golden suggested it may be some sort of cave. Also, a big shoutout to Tay Gowan for guessing a boat.

For those unaware, haboobs by technical definition are giant walls of dust created from high winds rushing out of a collapsing thunderstorm.

If you're local or native to Arizona, you understand how difficult haboobs may be to navigate. If you play for the Cardinals, well . . . Don't quit your day job just yet.

