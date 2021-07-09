Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

FDA head calls for investigation into approval of controversial Alzheimer’s drug

Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a letter, FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock wrote that she’s concerned about “contacts between representatives from Biogen and FDA during the review process, including some that may have occurred outside of the formal correspondence process.”

www.nbc.com

Comments / 0

E! News

E! News

93K+
Followers
29K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Woodcock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#Biogen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
Related
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine receives FDA priority review

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted priority review designation to biologics license application (BLA) submitted by Pfizer and BioNTech for their Covid-19 vaccine. Based on BioNTech’s mRNA technology, the vaccine is developed by both companies. It is currently indicated for emergency use for active immunisation to prevent...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

The Recent FDA Approval of Vericiguat for Heart Failure

A thought leader in the pharmacologic management of heart failure, Alexandra Goncharenko, PharmD, BCPS, BCCP, reviews the mechanism of action of vericiguat and considers its place in the treatment landscape. Richard Mullvain, RPh, BCCP, BCPS, CCCC: There’s one more drug I want to talk about. This one has me a...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

FDA Action Alert: Merck, Ligand and Albireo Pharma

There are two PDUFA dates on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s calendar for this week. Here’s a look. Merck and Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a target action date of July 18, 2021, for their 15-variant pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to prevent invasive pneumococcal disease in adults 18 years of age and older. The vaccine, dubbed V114, consists of pneumococcal polysaccharides from 15 serotypes conjugated to a CRM197 carrier protein and includes serotypes 22F and 33F. The FDA approved it under the brand name Vaxneuvance on July 16.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Fauci insists fully vaccinated people do not need COVID-19 shot boosters after CDC and FDA pushed back against Pfizer's third dose

The nation's top infectious disease expert says Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need booster shots. In an appearance on MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Reports on Tuesday, Dr Anthony Fauci discussed a potential federal authorization of a third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. However, after Pfizer met with officials at...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: CDC encourages schools to open for in-person learning, masks optional | President directs moves on drug importation, calls for plan to lower drug prices | FDA asks for federal investigation of Alzheimer's drug approval

Welcome to Friday's Overnight Health Care. Vaccination rates are so low in Mississippi, and the delta variant is spreading so quickly, the state health department is now recommending anyone over 65 avoid large indoor gatherings regardless of whether they've been vaccinated or not. If you have any tips, email us...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Healthmontanadailygazette.com

FDA: 86% of Children in Pfizer Vaccine Study Experienced Adverse Reactions

As children become human guinea pigs in the Pfizer vaccine studies, the vast majority of them experience adverse reactions ranging from “mild to serious.”. The study included children aged 12-15, 1,127 children were given the first dose and 1,097 were given the second dose. Among the the children injected with the experimental mRNA vaccine:
Public Healthpharmacytimes.com

Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Positive Results on Activity Against Delta Variant

The preprint submitted by the company consists of a new analysis from blood samples obtained from a subset of participants in the phase 3 ENSEMBLE study. Recent data from the Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine showed strong, persistent activity against the rapidly spreading Delta variant and other SARS-CoV-2 viral variants. Additionally, the data showed that the durability of the immune response lasted through approximately 8 months, which is the length of time evaluated to date, according to Johnson & Johnson.
Public HealthScrubs Magazine

Healthcare Professional Anti-Vaxxers Tell us Why They Won’t Get the Vaccine, and We’re a Little Concerned About America’s “Heroes”.

Healthcare providers were first in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but that doesn’t mean everyone wants to take it. A survey from March shows that just over half of all frontline healthcare workers have been vaccinated, months after essential workers were allowed to roll up their sleeves. Data from June shows that at least 1 in 4 healthcare workers have still not been vaccinated.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The WHO Just Released a Major Warning About This "Dangerous" Vaccine Trend

As of right now, health officials and researchers say the best way to protect yourself against COVID is by being fully vaccinated—which in the U.S. is either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson. But experts are still divided on how to produce the greatest levels of immunity against the virus. As Pfizer butts heads with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over the need for booster shots, health officials around the world are exploring different options for upping vaccine efficacy. Now, the World Health Organization (WHO) is warning against one vaccination practice that's gaining steam.
Industrywashingtonnewsday.com

Three long-term adverse effects of the Pfizer vaccination

Anybody who has had the Pfizer vaccine is being warned over three delayed side effects. Side effects are rare, but if you notice certain symptoms, be sure to consult a doctor. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, there are three delayed adverse effects to be aware of after receiving the Pfizer vaccination. Pfizer is just one of the vaccines used in the UK, with AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs also available. Pfizer has become massively common among under-30s though, due to the risk of blood clots from the AZ jab.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Could Determine If You Catch the Delta Variant—And It's Not Vaccination

After weeks of steady decline, COVID-19 case numbers are headed back in the wrong direction once again. The spread of the highly contagious Delta is currently fueling a nationwide surge, with all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reporting a rise in cases and 38 seeing an increase of 50 percent or more over the past week, CNN reports. Fortunately, studies have shown that those who are fully vaccinated are still well protected against the virus. But according to one former official, there's one other factor that could determine whether or not you catch the Delta variant: wearing the right kind of face mask.

Comments / 0

Community Policy