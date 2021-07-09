Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Russia agrees to let aid to Syria continue

Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHours before the United Nations’ aid to millions of Syrian refugees was set to be shut down, Russia agreed to let it continue for 12 months through one corridor from Turkey.

www.nbc.com

Comments / 0

E! News

E! News

93K+
Followers
29K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Syrian Refugees#Turkey#The United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Related
PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

Iranian regime erupts in fury at Slovenian prime minister's speech

July 19 (UPI) -- An angry row has broken out between the European Union and the Iranian regime following an explosive statement by Janez Janša, the prime minister of Slovenia. Janša was addressing the three-day Free Iran World Summit organized by the key Iranian opposition movement, the National Council of...
WorldForeign Policy

Russia Thwarts U.S. Bid to Expand Syrian Aid Corridors

The U.N. Security Council agreed Friday to preserve a vital aid corridor on the Syria-Turkey border for an additional six months, with the possibility of extending it for an additional six months, averting the immediate collapse of a relief operation that serves millions of Syrians residing in rebel-held territory in the northwest.
Chinakfgo.com

Turkish Red Crescent sees workarounds if UN Syria aid mission lapses

ANKARA (Reuters) – The United Nations and aid agencies can find workarounds to deliver cross-border aid into Syria if the U.N. Security Council cannot extend a resolution on access from Turkey this week, Turkish Red Crescent Chairman Kerem Kinik said on Friday. The aid operation began in 2014 from four...
WorldForeign Policy

Western Powers Face Russia in Syrian Aid Clash

Here is today’s Foreign Policy brief: The U.N. Security Council discusses a resolution on expanding cross-border aid to Syria, 110 people are still missing after Japan’s mudslides, and the world this week. If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every weekday, please sign up here.
POTUSWashington Post

UN approves extension of aid from Turkey to rebel-held Syria

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Friday to extend the delivery of humanitarian aid from Turkey to rebel-held northwest Syria for six months with another six months virtually guaranteed after a U.S.-Russia deal, an agreement the U.N. said will provide lifesaving aid to over 3.4 million people in desperate need of food and other assistance.
New York City, NYnorthwestgeorgianews.com

UN Security Council to vote on vital Syria aid as mandate expires

New York — Shortly before the expiry of an important UN resolution to provide aid to millions of suffering Syrians, negotiations seem to be moving along. Negotiators at the UN Security Council (UNSC) said in New York on Thursday that there had been no objections to the draft resolution - not even from Russia, which had blocked it until now.
Middle EastBirmingham Star

Syria Out of Media Spotlight, but War and Suffering Continue

GENEVA - A U.N. panel of experts warns that while Syria's 10 year long civil conflict may have fallen off the world's media spotlight, the fighting and suffering of millions of people is far from over. The three-member Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria has submitted its latest report to the UN human rights council.
New York City, NYktwb.com

Russia skips U.N. talks on Syria cross-border aid access -diplomats

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Russia skipped U.N. Security Council negotiations on Tuesday on whether to extend approval for cross-border aid access into Syria, diplomats said, as China pushed for “solutions” to its concerns about unilateral sanctions and aid transparency. The council mandate for the long-running U.N. operation delivering aid into...

Comments / 0

Community Policy