Little League: District 16 and 31 championships to be decided Saturday, Monday

Six Little League district baseball titles will be decided over the next three days starting with two doubleheaders on Saturday.

The District 31 8-10 and 9-11 championships will be played at Back Mountain Little League on Saturday. Greater Wyoming Area and Back Mountain National will play for the 8-10 crown at 2 p.m. The same two leagues will face off at 4 p.m. for the 9-11 title.

The District 16 8-10 and 9-11 championships will be held at Wilkes-Barre Little League on Saturday. Mountain Top and Plains will play for the 8-10 title at 2 p.m. followed by the 9-11 title game between Mountain Top and Greater Pittston.

The District 16 and 31 major baseball championship games will be played Monday at Duryea Little League. Both games will be televised on WQMY.

At 5:40 p.m., Greater Wyoming Area and Back Mountain National play for the District 31 championship. Greater Pittston Area and Township play at 8 p.m. for the District 16 crown.

All district champions advance to the Section 5 playoffs, which run from July 16-20.

D31 MAJOR BASEBALL

Back Mtn. National 10, Back Mtn. American 0

Back Mountain National advanced to the championship game with a win on Thursday.

Pat Flanagan had two hits and was the winning pitcher. Bobby Gallagher, Dylan Chapman, Brady Ecenrode, Nick Bednar, Jimmy Youngblood and Chris Flanagan all had one hit each.

Daulton Flowers had the only hit for American.