ARVORE Immersive Experiences revealed that they'll be releasing their latest game Yuki onto several VR platforms next week. We're a bit excited for this one as it's more of an upbeat title that mashes roguelike and bullet-hell together in a game where you're essentially playing with an anime action figure that you take into battles where you determine what kind of strategy you want to use to beat them. Much like how you would create your own fights and stories with action figures as a kid and come up with weird scenarios where they come out winning at the end. The game will launch on July 22nd for Oculus Quest, Quest 2, Rift, and all Steam VR platforms. You can read more and check out the latest trailer below.