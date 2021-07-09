Lead to host Black Hills Renaissance Festival on July 17
Throw an ax, sample some mead, buy some Viking gear. The Black Hills Renaissance Festival is debuting this month in Lead. The festival will bring the medieval era to life with live entertainment, Renaissance characters, food, and shopping. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 17 in the park and parking lot by Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center. Admission is $10. The festival is a fundraiser for Visit Lead and the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce.rapidcityjournal.com
