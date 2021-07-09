Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

Authorities locate body of man who jumped into Brush Creek after running from police

By CNN Newsource
kyma.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Authorities have located the body of a man who was running from police and jumped into Brush Creek to escape. Police say the incident began about 2 p.m. Thursday when officers were called at least three times to a nearby home near the 3700 block of E. 47th St. in Kansas City for reports of a domestic violence disturbance involving a man reported to be armed with a gun. Around 6:20 p.m., officers say they spotted the man near the area.

kyma.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Domestic Violence#Kctv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Public HealthABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

What to know about DACA being ruled illegal

(CNN) — A federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful. The decision, by US District Judge Andrew Hanen of the Southern District of Texas, injected uncertainty into the lives of hundreds of thousands of young immigrants, as well as their families.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Biden pledges appeal of ‘deeply disappointing’ DACA ruling

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Saturday that the Justice Department intends to appeal a federal judge’s ruling deeming illegal an Obama-era program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation and he renewed his calls for Congress to create a permanent solution. He said in...
Texas StateNBC News

3 fully vaccinated Texas Democrats in D.C. test positive for Covid

Three fully vaccinated members of the Texas delegation tested positive for Covid-19, the state's House Democratic Caucus said Saturday. The first positive test result came Friday night when a member informed the caucus that they had the coronavirus. "Caucus Members and staff took a rapid test, all of which were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy