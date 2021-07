Popular Call of Duty (COD) content creator and Twitch streamer, “JGOD,” has revealed a new RPD build that has little to no recoil. JGOD has been known to focus his content on helping fellow COD: Warzone players thrive on the battlefield. Several users have turned to his channel to learn the latest tips, tricks, and general solid advice before entering a match. Now, JGOD has taken things a step further by releasing his blueprints for a RPD light machine gun (LMG) with little to no recoil—meaning it should have some impressive accuracy.