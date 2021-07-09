Cancel
TheFatRat Shares Insider Details on Forthcoming Debut Album

By Carlos Lopez
edmidentity.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheFatRat swung by to chat about his forthcoming debut album PARALLAX after the release of lead single “Hiding In The Blue.”. Over the years, TheFatRat has earned a reputation for being one of the most influential gaming music artists and his immense online following has only bolstered that claim. His music has been synced to popular games like Rocket League and Dota 2, making him the go-to artist for e-Sports events like ESL and Dreamhack. And just this past year TheFatRat, with the help of a dedicated fan, fostered a Discord community that has grown to more than 20,000 users.

edmidentity.com

Comments / 0

