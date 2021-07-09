Michigan Votes 7-2-21

Senator Sinema believes that the US Senate filibuster rule protects the minority and forces bipartisanship. If so, then why should it only apply at the federal level and not at the state level, where Republican narrow majorities as in Arizona give little credence to minority opinion nor does the minority have a filibuster at their disposal? The US Senate already allows for the disproportionate power of rural and less populous states over the majority population. Unless Sinema and others change their minds regarding the senate filibuster rule, then the Democrat majority will be neutered by the Republican minority at the federal level while the Republicans at the state level attempt to ensure they retain power forever. Ironically, Sinema's position will allow for the disenfranchisement of millions of voters while protecting the veto power of Senator McConnel. Senator, our votes and our democracy are at stake. Believe McConnel when he has repeatedly stated the Republican goal is obstruction and not bipartisanship.