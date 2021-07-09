Michigan Votes 7-2-21

The Michigan Supreme Court has issued 21 administrative orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which are summarized below by topic. Many of the administrative orders listed here reference executive orders issued by Governor Whitmer. However, in Midwest Inst of Health, PLLC v Governor of Michigan (In re Certified Questions from the United States Dist Court), 506 Mich 332, 958 NW2d 1 (2020), the court unanimously held that Governor Whitmer did not have the authority under the Emergency Management Act of 1976 (EMA), MCL 30.401 et seq., to declare a “state of emergency” or “state of disaster” based on COVID-19 after April 30, 2020. A majority of the court also held that Governor Whitmer does not have the authority to exercise emergency powers under the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act of 1945 (EPGA), MCL 10.31 et seq., because the act unlawfully delegates legislative power to the executive branch and is thus unconstitutional. The court later clarified that the “executive orders issued under [the EPGA] are of no continuing legal effect.” House of Representatives v Governor, 506 Mich 934, 949 NW2d 276 (2020); see also Midwest Inst of Health, PLLC v Governor (In re Certified Questions from the United States Dist Court), No 161492, ___ Mich ___, 949 NW2d 274 (Oct 12, 2020).
