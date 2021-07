First hour: Understanding Rochester Community Power. Residents of the City of Rochester could get their electricity entirely from renewable energy sources beginning September 1. The option comes with the launch of Rochester Community Power, a local community choice aggregation program. Unless residents opt out, their electricity will be from 100% renewable sources, provided at fixed rates. Local climate activists and city officials have been working with Joule Community Power to establish the program. This hour, we discuss what community choice aggregation is, what it means for customers, and the impact it could have on climate action. Our guests: